Club América: Jesús ‘Chucho’ López receives messages of support after his fracture

After undergoing surgery to correct the fracture caused by the player of the Olimpia of Honduras, Yustin Arboleda, the midfielder of the Club América Eagles, Jesús López, received a visit from his teammates, Santiago Naveda and Emanuel Aguilera, who shared a photograph with him ‘Mutt’ in the hospital room where he was operated on, as well as a message for the Mexican of Guatemalan descent.

“Brother, you are a great fighter and I have no doubt that you will come back stronger than before; a quick recovery and a lot of Chuchín strength,” published Ema Aguilera.

In addition to Aguilera’s message, Chucho López shared some of the support shown by his teammates in América and some former players with whom he shared at the cream club.

Giovani Dos Santos, Roger Martínez, Richard Sánche and Santi Naveda were some of the América footballers who expressed their support for Chucho López.

López also boasted the solidarity of former teammates such as Renato Ibarra and Luis ‘El Hueso’ Reyes, today Atlas players from Guadalajara.

How long does it take to heal a fibula fracture like Chucho López with Club América?

Minor bone fractures can take up to 6 weeks to heal, however a stronger fracture can take 3 to 4 months to heal and in ‘displaced’ cases it can range from 4 to 6 months.

“Club América reports that the player underwent successful surgery. He suffered a Weber type C ankle fracture and deltoid ligament injury. The recovery time is 3 to 4 months according to his evolution”

MEDICAL PART JESÚS LÓPEZ Club América reports that the player underwent a successful surgery. He suffered a Weber type C ankle fracture and deltoid ligament injury. Recovery time is

3 to 4 months according to its evolution. #FuerzaChucho – Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 15, 2021

