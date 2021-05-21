Club América: Jennifer Muñoz announces her retirement from the courts

Jennifer Muñoz, a player for the Águilas del América of the Liga MX Femenil, said goodbye to the club with an emotional letter after 2 years at the institution; And likewise, he announced his retirement from the fields after 19 years playing soccer.

The 24-year-old, born in Los Angeles, will return to her hometown to focus on her personal growth. This was made known through a letter on networks.

“After almost 19 years playing football, I say goodbye to my biggest dream come true. This was the most difficult decision I have had to make. To leave not only a sport, but a country and a Club that has given me so much, no It was easy. I’ve decided to hang up the heels and focus on myself in a professional look. I’m hungry for more success and want to grow even more as a person.

First I want to thank God for blessing me with this beautiful life and guiding me throughout my entire career.

Second, I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, Onze Sports, and everyone who has supported me along the way. Big or small, all of you have had a great impact on my life.

I would also like to thank the largest Club in Mexico, Club América. Thank you for being my second home, thank you for giving me that familiar feeling. Thank you for making every sacrifice worthwhile. This club will always be in my heart. And I will always be an eagle. fi Finally, to the country of Mexico and the biggest fans in the world. ii THANK YOU !! You welcomed me to this country with open arms. I will never forget the passion that you all have for this beautiful sport and I will carry my Mexican roots forever with me back to the United States.

I am excited to go home and focus on my next professional career, still getting involved in the world of sports.

From here on, it is a new chapter full of emotions, immense pride, sadness, but above all, excitement towards my future. “

