Club América: Jared Borgetti is ‘irritated’ by the good moment of the Eagles in the Clausura 2021

Club América is signing a great season under the orders of Santiago Solari in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, since the Eagles are in the second position of the general table of positions with 28 points after reaping nine victories, a draw and two defeats, although this situation does not make the former striker very happy Jared borgetti.

During the ESPN Futbol Center program, Ricardo Puig, presenter and fan of América, highlighted the virtues that the team led by Santiago Solari has shown in this tournament, something that ended up ‘irritating’ in part Jared Borgetti who quickly asked to change of theme.

“I believe that Solari assumed the requirement that Americanism represents all parties, despite the circumstances that he encountered and thus he has managed to get results in a team that lives for results like America.”, Ricardo Puig highlighted in his speech.

At this Jared said: “Come on now, let’s go to the next one, there it was.” Borgetti said with a smile on his face, a little fed up with ESPN’s Americanists showing off their team’s good time.

America in this tournament is the third best defense, with only eight goals conceded, below Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey, showing that it has been a reliable, practical team and that it has managed to manage its resources at all times.

