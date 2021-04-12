Club América: Janelly Farías criticizes Carlos Salcedo’s publication against arbitration

Defender Carlos Salcedo became the main protagonist of the UANL Tigres game against the Eagles of America, when complaining about the arbitration decisions of Cesar Arturo Ramos during the game.

Through Twitter, the Mexican defender of the felines justified the expulsion he suffered for a double warning with the message: “Game of barbies! In football there is contact”; criticizing the position of the referee on the play.

Read also: Concachampions: Concacaf will pay for Arcahaie’s flight to play against Cruz Azul

Before this publication, Janelly Farías, the defender of the Eagles of America in the Liga MX Femenil, exploded against the ‘Titan’ Salcedo for the words used against the whistle of the game held at the University stadium.

This ease of using “femininity” to mock and insult each other between men has to stop and is part of the problem we have in our society. “Game of Barbies” or “Game of Women” in this context is the same and is the type of comment that we have to deal with https://t.co/ZhakeAz6N7 – janelly farias (@janellyfarias) April 11, 2021

“This ease of using” femininity “to mock and insult each other between men has to stop and is part of the problem we have in our society.” Barbies Game “or” Women Game “in this context is the same and is the type of comment that we have to deal with “.

“My teammates @LigaBBVAFemenil and I on a daily basis. It is enough to see a couple of league games to realize that in Women’s Soccer there is a lot of contact and the intensity does not happen by being a man or a woman”.

Read also: Liga MX: Javier Aguirre said he was satisfied with the victory of Rayados against Toluca

my teammates @LigaBBVAFemenil and I on a daily basis. It is enough to see a couple of league games to realize that in Women’s Soccer there is a lot of contact and the intensity does not go through being a man or a woman. – janelly farias (@janellyfarias) April 11, 2021

“What for some are casual comments for us have been barriers all our lives. On the road to inclusion and equality we are all part of the solution and women’s soccer still needs a lot of support and awareness from all parties involved,” she wrote .