Club América: Jana Gutiérrez would leave the Águilas to reinforce Tigres de la UANL

The side of the Eagles of Club América in the Liga MX Femenil, Jana Gutiérrez, could leave the Coapa team after 3 years in the team, because according to the most recent rumors, the UANL Tigres would have set their sights on the player.

Jana, 17, made her debut in the Women’s League in 2018 and has only worn the Eagles jersey, which could change for the following semester, according to Rub Sainz.

In addition to her, her sister would also leave, goalkeeper Jaidy Gutiérrez, who would be in search of a new club.

“The two exits that are contemplated are Jana and Jaidy Gutiérrez. Jana would go to Tigres. Jaidy to study offers, one of them is outside of Mexico.” Wrote.

Jana Gutiérrez, at 17, has 79 games in the First Division between the League and the Cup, while Jaidy, 19, has 54 games with the Águilas.

