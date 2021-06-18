Club América: Jana Gutiérrez says goodbye to the Eagles with an emotional message

The Club América Femenil announced this day the official departure of Jana Gutiérrez from the team towards the Apertura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, after 79 games played with the Eagles and the Apertura 2018 title under his arm.

Jana, after this announcement from América, published an emotional message on her social networks where she said goodbye to the Eagles team and her next destination would be with the UANL Tigres for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

“Thanks for everything! @americafemenil @clubamerica. ”, Jana Gutiérrez published along with a photograph, although she also left a longer statement with more detail about her goodbye to America.

“It is said that in life you have to make very difficult decisions and soccer is no exception. Today I had to make the most difficult decision of my football career and my life up to now; and it is to say goodbye with my heart in the hands of this great Club and its wonderful fans.

To the entire Club América, both directors, coaching staff, doctors, administrative staff, secretaries, security, gardeners, quartermaster and everyone who is part of this great institution, I thank you for having trusted me since I was 14 years old. I arrived as a girl and today, at my 17 years old, I am leaving with great teachings and values ​​that have been instilled in me. I also thank each of them for the excellent treatment they had with me and my family.

I would not want to leave without first thanking God for every blessing he has given me and the great American fans for the support in the good moments, but especially in those moments in which they forced me to get the best version of myself. I have nothing but words of thanks for you, rest assured that I will carry you forever in my heart.

Finally, I would like to thank all the colleagues with whom I had to share a dressing room since I take great learnings from each of you, incredible anecdotes and unrepeatable experiences that I will always carry with me.

Thank you for everything Club América, I hope somehow I can return to the Nest that opened the doors for me and allowed me to grow, with much affection, Jana Gutiérrez. ”, Jana published in her statement.

