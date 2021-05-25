Club América: Jaime Seoane, the Spanish footballer Santiago Solari is looking for

After the success story of the only transfer requested by Santiago Solari upon arrival at Club América with Álvaro Fidalgo, the Eagles from Santiago Solari they would have another Spanish footballer in their sights; Jaime Seoane, Real Madrid youth player who plays for Huesca.

According to Senén Morán, a Spanish journalist, the 24-year-old Spanish footballer is in the sights of Santiago Solari to become the second Spaniard that Solari takes to the Eagles.

Jaime Seoane is one of the footballers that Santiago Solari knows perfectly from his time at Real Madrid Castilla, so it would have become one of his goals.

How much is Jaime Seoane worth and how does he play?

The Spanish midfielder works as an attacking midfielder and became one of the most important players in Huesca in 2021, although he could not prevent his team from releasing, he showed that he has great quality.

Seoane stands out for being a great assistant and for managing the midfield at his disposal, with great vision of the game and long strokes, in addition to being a ball retriever.

Seoane, according to Transfermarkt, has a value of 1 million euros and his letter belongs to Huesca, who acquired his rights in 2019 for 250,000 euros.

The contract ends in 2022 so, if America wants it, it must negotiate with the Spanish team that will now play in the Second Division.

