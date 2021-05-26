Club América: It is filtered who recorded the party with escorts of the players

One day after the scandal was uncovered by the leak of some photos and a video of a controversial party where Club América players participated with company ladies, it has now been revealed who would have been responsible for sending this material to the famous entertainment magazine that made the case known.

Roger Martínez, Nicolás Benedetti, Leonardo Suárez, Richard Sánchez And it seems Alana Medina and Jorge Sánchez, They are the players who appear in the publication made by the magazine TV Notes that unleashed the scandal due to the risque tone of the images and how explicit they were.

After the filtering of this material, various theories began to be woven as to who would have provided the material to the magazine, even pointing to some Club América footballers, but according to the publication of Sancadilla, of the newspaper Reforma, the recording of this The video was made by one of the same women who came to keep them company.

The source assures that this is the modus operandi of this type of workers, since they see the opportunity to sell the material to the famous magazine when their services are requested by a famous person, as in the case of the American players.

The source assures that these players have a contact to request the services of these women, so it would not be the first time that this type of meeting takes place.

