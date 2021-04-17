Club América is superior to Cruz Azul; Iván Zamorano predicts azulcrema victory

Tonight Club América receives La Maquina de Cruz Azul at the Aztec stadium With a view to taking the leadership of the competition from him and stealing the dream of imposing a new record of triumphs in a row within Mexican Soccer, and prior to this commitment, the former player of the Eagles, the Chilean Ivan Zamorano, he predicted a triumph for the azulcremas, ensuring that they are superior to the celestial ones.

Also read: Club América: Sebastián Córdova is out for the match against Cruz Azul

Showing all his feelings as an Americanist, Bam Bam did not hesitate to place America as the favorite to win tonight’s match on Day 15 of Clausura 2021, pointing out all the virtues of Santiago Solari’s team, a team that he put a The line above that commanded by Juan Reynoso, since they have assimilated the philosophy of their coach in a better way, he assured.

“Santiago Solari’s team is much more solid, I think that the incorporation of Bruno Valdez in defense, I think it has accentuated a team even more, a team that is very disciplined tactically, a team that, looking up, also makes a difference. “Zamorano commented for TUDN’s Vamos América program.

Bam Bam commented that the Águilas midfield, made up of Pedo Aquino, Richard Sánches and Álvaro Fidalgo, is very technical and highly technical, so at any moment they can make a difference both in defense and offense.

“At a general level he has maintained a football philosophy and has been improving it, he has been projecting himself with what Santiago Solari wants, I think they have done very well even though it has cost them in some games,” said Bam Bam.

To close, Zamorano assured that the Club América squad is more complete and more solid than Cruz Azul, since both starters and substitutes have shown that they have a lot of talent and have changed the procedure of the matches leaving from the bench.

“He always comes out with that football, with that dynamic that inspires America to win the game, I see it as much more solid than Cruz Azul, much more protagonist, with a very talented squad. When things are not working out on the court, the bench has to change that result, so I choose because America is superior to Cruz Azul and will win this weekend, “said the former champion with the Eagles in 2002.

Also read: Liga MX: América vs Cruz Azul all the details of the best match of matchday 15

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: