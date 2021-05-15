Club América is obliged to come back against Pachuca, affirms Guillermo Ochoa

The Eagles of Club América have a difficult task this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, as they must overcome the score of 3-1 against the Tuzos del Pachuca and although it seems a difficult scenario, Guillermo Ochoa, azulcrema goalkeeper, hopes to come back.

At a press conference prior to the match against Pachuca, Ochoa spoke about the possibilities of Club América to come back in the last 90 minutes.

“The demand in America is high and that is why the commitment we have to overcome tomorrow. We are convinced that we have the arguments to achieve it. It is not just saying it, it must be done on the field.” Ochoa said.

The goalkeeper revealed that the team came out annoyed after falling at the Hidalgo stadium, however, already cold, they hope to come back.

“The group was upset after the result but wanting to face Sunday’s game. We know we can give more and we believe we can give it back.”

Pachuca and Águilas will define the last guest to the semifinals, this Sunday at 8:00 PM at the Azteca Stadium.

