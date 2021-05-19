Club América intends to win a millionaire with Roger Martínez and his possible sale

As in every transfer market, the name of Roger Martinez has reappeared as one of the candidates to leave Club América due to the alleged interest of teams from Europe and South America, specifically from Boca Juniors of the Argentine League, club that would have launched a couple of offers for the Colombian attacker.

According to information revealed by reporter Brian Frías Espinoza, the board would have rejected two offers from Xeneize in this transfer market, both below 14 million dollars, an amount that the creams intend to pocket for Roger Martínez’s file.

Roger has a contract until June 2023 with América and in this past semester he has been revalued with the azulcrema team, because with Santiago Solari on the bench, the Colombian has had a greater participation and relevance in the team, for which he is being considered to remain in the club for the Clausura 2021.

With 7 goals in 20 games, Roger has signed his second best semester with Club América since his arrival at Apertura 2018.

Opening 2018 6 goals and 1 assist in 21 games. Clausura 2019 10 goals and 1 assist in 21 games. Apertura 2019 2 goals and 8 assists in 23 games. Clausura 2020 4 games. Apertura 2020 2 goals and 1 assist in 13 games.

How much did Roger Martínez cost Club América?

América paid 8.5 million euros in 2018 to Villarreal, about 10 million dollars in the exchange rate at that time. At that time, Roger was valued at 2.5 million euros.

Currently, Martínez is valued at 3 million euros, about 3.6 million dollars.

