Club América: Ingrid Garibay steals the eyes and shows off her heart attack body from the beach

The Mexican presenter and fan of the Eagles of Club América, Ingrid Garibay, She has become one of the favorites of the American fans thanks to the love she shows for Club Azulcrema and also for being one of the most beautiful fans of the Coapa team.

Garibay is all the rage both in the Vamos América Program and on the beach, as he boasted on social networks, where he has more than 30,000 followers.

“Golden skin, free soul and a different way of wanting … Antidote or poison”. Ingrid wrote next to her photograph lying on the sand in a black bathing suit.

Garibay is a fan of Club América and she shows it at every opportunity she has, whether on social media or on the Vamos América program, where she is one of the hosts.