Club América: Ingrid Garibay celebrates her birthday with a tempting photo on the beach

The presenter Ingrid Garibay has managed to earn a place among the best sports conductors, being part of the cast of the program ‘Go Americ‘dedicated to the latest news from the Coapa team.

The beautiful faithful follower of the Eagles, has once again surprised her faithful followers on social networks, by delighting us with her great beauty in full celebration of her 29th birthday.

Via Instagram, the presenter released the image where she is enjoying the weather and the beach environment on the sand and wearing her heart attack body in a blue and white and black swimsuit.

“29 … This year I learned to enjoy myself more, to love my peace, my freedom and not depend on the happiness of anyone else, only mine to be in total tranquility with me. Today I know Ingrid very well. it does him good … and I really like who I am. 29 years lived to perfection, “he wrote.

Despite the few reactions and comments from his more than 35 thousand followers on Instagram, they show the love and appreciation they have for the faithful follower of the Eagles of America Ingrid Garibay.

