Club América: How much does Federico Viñas cost? Tigres UANL wants it as reinforcement

Club América could lose Uruguayan striker Federico Viñas in the next transfer market of the Liga MX, well the UANL Tigers They would be interested in having the Eagles striker as a reinforcement due to the request of their new technical director, Miguel Herrera, who would want to fish for him Opening 2021.

According to information revealed by the newspaper Récord, Herrera I would be very interested in having Vineyards as reinforcement for the UANL Tigres, although this does not mean that he has insured minutes as a starter in the Monterrey team.

Also read: Liga MX League: Prediction and favorite for the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

Viñas has had much less participation in Club América since the arrival of Santiago Solari to the technical direction of the azulcremas because the Argentine strategist has placed his trust in Henry Martín and the Colombian Roger Martínez as his attackers.

Before the end of the Clausura 2021 for América, a possible departure of Federico Viñas from Club América began to be rumored, with the probability that the Uruguayan would be loaned, as it has a great projection as a possible sale to the European market.

In the Clausura 2021, Viña only played 455 minutes, registering 1 goal and 1 assist. Since his arrival at América he has scored 18 goals and 3 assists in 57 games.

How much does it cost or how much does Federico Viñas cost?

Viñas is 22 years old and is valued at 4 million euros, about 4.89 million dollars, the best valuation in his entire career after América paid only 2.1 million dollars for his signing to the Uruguayan club Juventud Las Piedras.

In Tigres, the competition for Viñas would not be less, because on paper he would have to fight for a position with André Pierre Gignac, Carlos González, Nicolás López and even Florian Thauvin or Luis Quiñones.

Also read: Club América: Héctor Moreno sounds like reinforcement; his salary, the big problem

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content