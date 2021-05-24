Club América: Hobby ‘is given’ to Zague on his birthday

Football

Luis Roberto Alves Zague, the former figure of the Eagles of America and current commentator of Aztec TV, is on long tablecloths this May 23 to celebrate his 56th birthday, receiving a shower of congratulations on social networks.

Via Twitter, the Azulcrema team sent their congratulatory message to the top scorer in the history of the institution and recalling the best moments in their time with the Coapa team with an emotional video.

“Happy birthday to Luis Roberto Alves Zague @LRZague. America’s top scorer # Siempre Águilas # SOMOSAMÉRICA,” they wrote.

Before this publication, the comments and reactions from the faithful fans of the Águilas del América did not wait, joining the congratulations to the figure of Luis Roberto Alves Zague.