Club América: Hobby ‘is given’ to Richard Sánchez on his birthday

The Eagles of America continue with their preparation training without the presence of those summoned to the Mexican National Team Sub 23 and in the major, facing the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX League against the Rays of Necaxa.

Midfielder Richard Sánchez has long tablecloths as he celebrates his birthday in full hiatus for the FIFA date and the Azulcrema team dedicated an emotional message to him spread on their social networks.

Read also: Club América: Henry Martín is low for Mexico vs Costa Rica and is doubtful to play against Necaxa

“Happy birthday, @richardsanchez! Send your congratulations to Richard:” they wrote.

Faced with this call, the comments and reactions from the Coapa fans on social networks did not wait, highlighting the qualities and quality of play that the Paraguayan midfielder has shown with the institution.

Happy birthday, puppy!

I’m so happy to see you recovering that great level that brought you to the greatest ♥ ️ From the hand of the Paraguayan, we are going to go back daaaar – Faby Ayala ✨ (@nadiecyta) March 29, 2021

Congratulations Richard on your birthday, today and always! I admire your ability, surrender; I think you should try more to shoot from outside the area and thus encourage others to score goals through this resource. # goxla14 – EDUARDO JUAREZ CRUZ (@EDUARUZ) March 29, 2021

Happy birthday dear Puppy ..

Our little gem Franjeada ..

May God fill your life with blessings and continue to shine higher and higher.

You are missed but I know that one day you will return …

⚽️ ⚪⚫⚪❤ – ⚪⚫⚪ Cristina # 29.000 (@ ortigoza04) March 29, 2021

Happy birthday @richardsanchez blessings gentleman, continue to leave your heart and life on the field for our eagles, we are going for the championship. # la14ava – Saúl Velasco (@saulyuca) March 29, 2021

Happy birthday puppy that you continue to meet many more and we are going for the 14 – juan (@ juan23335440) March 29, 2021