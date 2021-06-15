Club América: Henry Martin’s message after renewing with the Eagles (VIDEO)

Forward Henry Martin has ensured his permanence with the Águilas del América in the face of the Opening tournament 2021, after confirming that they have reached an agreement to extend their contract for the next three seasons.

After signing his signature in the new agreement with Azulcremas, the 28-year-old Mexican attacker has revealed his feelings for continuing to defend the colors of the Coapa team that have made him viral on social networks.

Read also: Club América: Fans tear Henry Martin apart after renewing with the Eagles

“For me, renewing with America until 2024 is very important, because it means the trust that the club gives you, the support and it is something that every player needs and with it also comes many responsibilities; renewal of goals, challenges, objectives and all that they can promise to do on the field, everything comes together. I am very happy, very happy, we hope it will be many more years, “he said.

Forward Henry Martin participated in 15 official Liga MX matches in the Clausura 2021 tournament, 11 of them as a starter, registering seven touchdowns in 943 minutes on the field.

“Very happy and motivated to renew with the greatest in Mexico @ClubAmericaVamos for more stories together eagles There is a while!”, He wrote.

Read also: Liga MX: Atlético San Luis adds new reinforcement from Club América