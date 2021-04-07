Club América: Henry Martin’s great gesture to a woman suffering from kidney failure

All a star on and off the courts, striker Henry Martin has shown solidarity to help a woman from Mérida, Yucatán to continue her fight against the kidney failure she suffers.

Through Facebook, the Mexican attacker from the Águilas del América received a message asking him to give him the autographed shirt of the National Classic that they will auction, to obtain resources for his treatment.

“Hello HENRY MARTIN, we want to ask for your help for our friend Melisa Escamilla Herrera, who suffers from kidney failure. Unfortunately her husband was unemployed, the treatments and studies that she needs are very expensive and we do not have enough money to cover all expenses. “

Count on my support. How can I contact Melisa’s family? Can you share a phone number with me? Thank you! The Titireto Posted by HENRY MARTIN on Monday, April 5, 2021

“We want to ask for your support, since we know that you are a person with great humility and we would like you to give us your autographed Club América shirt, so that we can sell it here in Yucatan and we can pay for everything our friend needs. We send you a fortune hug from Kanasín, the land of the panuchitos. God bless you always. Among the Yucatecans we support each other, “they wrote.

Before this publication, forward Henry Martin agreed to be able to help the young woman in some way Melissa Escamilla, asking for the phone number to contact them and see how to support them with medical expenses.

