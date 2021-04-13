Club América: Henry Martín would return to ownership for the Clásico Joven vs Cruz Azul

Henry Martin, who has already missed the last two Liga MX games with Club América against Necaxa and Tigres, would return to ownership for the Clásico Joven against Cruz Azul to be played on the Azteca Stadium field.

According to information revealed by Alejandro Orvañanos from Marca Claro, in America they expect Henry Martín to improve as the week passes and he can be 100% physically fit for the Young Classic match against Cruz Azul.

“@HenryMartinM greets you at practice this afternoon. It will depend on his evolution, but it is expected that he is already 100% against Cruz Azul. // @MarcaClaro. ”, Orvañanos revealed in networks.

It should be noted that Henry Martín already missed the Liga MX matches against Necaxa and Tigres with América, in addition to the fact that before the FIFA date he only played around 25 minutes against Mazatlán FC on matchday 12 of Clausura 2021.

Henry Martín, in the current Clausura 2021, has played 12 games with Club América, where he has scored six goals and has given two assists, in 64% of the minutes played.

