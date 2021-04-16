Club América: Henry Martín would not reach the duel against Cruz Azul; Roger Martínez would repeat in the XI

The Eagles of Club América will face Cruz Azul on the 15th date of Guardianes 2021 and Henry Martín, forward of Coapa, who aimed to start after missing the matches against Tigres and Olimpia, would not reach the match against the Machine either.

Henry is not yet 100% physically and Santiago Solari’s coaching staff would not risk the striker and Roger Martínez aims to return to the starting position.

According to TUDN, Henry would not even go to the bench against Cruz Azul and with Roger’s good moment, he would beat Federico Viñas up front.

They point out in TUDN that, although Henry Martin is almost recovered, he would not be taken into account for tomorrow, they do not want to risk it, until he is at 100%. – Space America (@EspacioAmerica) April 16, 2021

The game will be this Saturday, April 17, a meeting where Águilas and Celestes will seek to continue the good streak and take the lead.

Henry has participated in 12 games this season, starting 9 and has scored 6 goals, being the top scorer for the Eagles.

