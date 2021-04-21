Club América: Henry Martín would be a reinforcement of the Mexican National Team for Tokyo 2020

Henry Martin, Club América forward, aims to be one of the reinforcements that Jimmy Lozano will take to the Mexican Under 23 Team for Tokyo 2020, because without Raúl Jiménez available and José Juan Macías at a low level, the forward is one of the positions to be reinforced .

Martín, forward of the Eagles, is one of the main candidates to occupy one of the 3 reinforcements positions in the Olympic Games, since he was already vaccinated as part of Lozano’s preliminary list.

Henry Martín, in addition to being on the Jimmy Lozano list as a possible reinforcement, has sent clues on social networks, as he has followed the raffle of the groups and commented on a surprise emoji before meeting the groups.

Martín, with the older Tricolor, has played 8 games and scored 2 goals with the Mexican National Team jersey and despite these numbers, he is one of the players with the best chance of going to Tokyo to reinforce the lead.

