Club América: Henry Martín will be a free agent in the Gold Cup; the Eagles want to renew it

The Yucatecan forward of the Club América Eagles, Henry Martín, is assured of his continuity in El Nido azulcrema for the next two seasons, because according to information revealed by the Récord portal, the Coapa board will offer him a renewal of his contract until June 2023, with the option to extend it until 2024 if they deem it convenient.

According to the source, the renovation of Henry Martin obeys an express request of the Argentine coach, Santiago Solari, who is more than satisfied with the performance of the Aztec player, who is wanted by other teams, but his desire is to continue at Club América.

Martín arrived at Club América in 2018, when it was valued at 1 million euros and has now increased its value to 4 million, the highest valuation in his entire career.

Henry was renewed in 2019 and his contract expires on June 30, 2021, so his renewal is a priority issue for the Eagles.

The forward will play the Gold Cup as a ‘free agent’, as the tournament is scheduled to start on July 10 and end on August 1, when Liga MX is already underway.

With the Eagles, Henry has scored 48 goals and recorded 19 assists in 132 official games.

