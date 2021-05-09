Club América: Henry Martín tried to incriminate the Águilas player in the Freddy case

The case of Freddy Martín, brother of the Club América Eagles player and the Mexican team; Henry Martin; is still far from resolved, and now a woman’s account has come to light that points to the former soccer player. Culiacán Dorados like her sex offender, whom her brother Henry he tried to cover when he told him what happened immediately after the assault.

According to the woman’s account for the Universal newspaper, she attended Henry Martín’s party last December, in the company of her boyfriend at the time, a Venezuelan amateur footballer, a nationality shared by the woman who accuses Freddy.

Also read: Tigres UANL: Players who would leave the team with the arrival of Florian Thauvin

The 29-year-old Venezuelan assures that she and her partner fell asleep in a room in Henry Martín’s house, but it was at dawn when she realized that she was being sexually ‘touched’, so in the first instance she believed that she was It was about his sentimental partner.

According to El Universal, in the case of the alleged rape of Freddy Martín, Henry’s brother, THE LAWYER OF CLUB AMÉRICA IS THE ONE THAT IS OFFERING A SETTLEMENT WITH THE VICTIM. Yes it is true, how unfortunate and disgusting to act from the Club pic.twitter.com/dyVgxYSPqE – BIYIK (@biyik__) May 7, 2021

Upon realizing that it was a stranger who was touching her, which indicates that it was Freddy, the woman struggled with him and was quickly able to get out of the situation, stressing that I was sexually assaulted by the accused party.

In the story, she says that she tried to communicate with her boyfriend with text messages and audios, which she showed to the indicated source, revealing her suspicions about her now ex-partner, because it was strange that she did not worry when she told him that he had been raped in the room where he had left her sleeping.

The girl left the place and was approached by Henry before leaving the residential area, where she assures that the Club América footballer tried to protect his brother, blaming another Eagles player, who did not say his name in the story.

The woman also assured that, in the first instance, Henry pretended not to know Freddy, even with the descriptions and the location that the 29-year-old girl was giving him, all with the intention of protecting him, because at one point he even changed his name , calling him Oscar.

The affected party reported that the Eagles player asked him not to make the problem “big”, as he was a public figure and would affect his professional career.

Also read: Tigres UANL and Rayados de Monterrey, the only ‘big’ when it comes to signings