Club América: Henry Martín ruled out for the game vs Tigres UANL

The Eagles of Club América landed this morning in the city of Monterrey to prepare for their match against the UANL Tigers on Day 14 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, a meeting where they will not count without their scorer, the Mexican Henry Martin, Well, according to information revealed by the reporter Víctor Díaz, the Yucatecan did not manage to recover from the muscular discomfort that has kept him on the sidelines of the last two meetings of the Eagles.

Henry has been touched since the match against Mazatlán FC on Matchday 12 on March 19, a duel where he played 36 minutes when entering the exchange for Argentine Leonardo Suárez.

Almost a month after his last game, Henry has missed the duels against Necaxa on Matchday 13 of the MX League, in addition to the game against Olimpia of Honduras in the CONCACAF Champions League and a couple of friendlies from the Mexican National Team to end of March.

Henry Martín does not go Monterrey⚠️ The América forward will stay in Mexico City to finish his rehabilitation process and will be out ️Tigres. Solari preferred to save his scorer for the clash ️Cruz Azul, where they will seek the general leadership. @record_mexico pic.twitter.com/O4LXFq5ryJ – Víctor Díaz (@v_ddiaz) April 8, 2021

Henry Martín had played in the first 12 games of Liga MX with Santiago Solari, being the leading scorer for the Eagles with 6 scores, plus 2 assists, the most productive player in the Azulcrema team’s offensive apparatus.

In addition to the loss of Henry Martín, América could face the game without Sebastián Córdova, another of the players with the most offensive contribution in the team, as the Águilas youth squad continues to suffer from a toe injury that left him his participation in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Leaders in offensive productivity in America until Day 13 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura: Henry Martín

6 goals and 2 assists Richard Sánchez

2 goals and 3 assists Pedro Aquino

2 goals and 2 assists Sebastián Córdova

2 goals and 2 assists Roger Martínez

2 goals Federico Viñas

1 goal and 1 assist Mauro Lainez

1 goal and 1 assist Santiago Naveda

1 goal and 1 assist Leo Suárez

2 assists Giovani Dos Santos

1 goal Sebastián Cáceres

1 assist

