Club América: Henry Martín left a hurtful message to Chivas del Guadalajara

A little over a month after playing the Classic Nacional against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, the striker of the Eagles of Club América, Henry Martín, He removed the wound left to the players of the Flock in that match, recalling how the celebrations were gestated recalling the azulcrema idol, Cuauhtémoc Blanco.

In an interview with the youtuber ‘The Golden Scorpion’, MArtín recalled that in the preview of the Classic, some Chivas players had assured that América had no identity, so he and Óscar Jiménez planned the festivities with the intention that the Flock would “burn and hurt.”

“There was a lot of talk that week that America had no identity and more, and the truth is that we did not go out to declare anything compromising, or anything that would make a national problem. So I was thinking with Óscar Jiménez and some friends at home ‘what can we make it burn and hurt?’, Something that is very useful for Americanism, and there was only Cuauh ”, said Henry.

Now on other issues, Henry praised his teammates Sebastián Córdova, Jorge Sánchez and Federico Viñas, footballers whom he placed as prospects to emigrate to soccer in Europe in the near future.

“Sebas Córdova, Jorge Sánchez… I’m talking about the team that has a lot of projection to go to Europe because of their age and style of play, which are very good. Those two are the closest to go there and also Federico Viñas, who is a good player ”, he launched.

Martín also recalled the controversial penalty that he and Córdova executed against Atlas, assuring that they had not planned it very well, since it was seconds before kicking the charge when Sebastián warned him which side he would ‘step on’ the ball.

“We didn’t warn anyone, the worst thing was that we didn’t even warn our colleagues. If you notice in the shots when the penalty is scored, Sebas approaches me, as if he says something to me and covers his mouth and so do I, there we were just defining which way he was going to step on it, he told me ‘of this side ‘and I said’ wow, the goalkeeper is going to come out and he is going to throw himself on me, better on the other side ‘and he said’ no, this is more comfortable for me ‘and I said well, no way, and when the the goalkeeper steps on that side ”, declared the forward.

Regarding the task that he will have to replace Raúl Jiménez in the Mexican National Team, Henry accepted that the Aguilas youth squad has a much higher level than his, but now it is his turn to replace him due to how delicate his recovery is being, since he has an impressive head wound.

“Raúl is a better striker, it’s the truth. Now I had to be with him in the National Team and if he is cab $%, he has a cut, “he said.

