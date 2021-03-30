Club América: Henry Martín is low for Mexico vs Costa Rica and is doubtful to play against Necaxa

Henry Martin, Club América striker, continues to have muscle problems, so he will not be able to play the second friendly match on this March FIFA date against Costa Rica, since the coach of the Mexican National Team Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, does not want to risk it and make it worse said problem.

According to information from César Caballero from ESPN, Henry will have to report to América in the coming days and evaluate if he will be able to play against Necaxa in the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Possible reinforcements for Mexico in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

As detailed in the information, Alan Pulido has not been able to train normally either, so ‘Tata’ Martino will have to use Hirving Lozano again as a false ‘9’ against Costa Rica in the Mexico attack.

Pulido, unlike Henry Martín who would not even go to the bench, if he could be considered among the substitutes and would even have minutes in the game, although that in the end will be decided by the coaching staff.

In addition, Mexico would present several changes in the line-up in relation to the game against Wales, since Alfredo Talavera would start and Héctor Moreno would be in defense as Jorge Sánchez, while Luis Romo would play in the half court.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content