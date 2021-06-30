Club América: Henry Martín breaks the silence on the arrest of his brother

The Águilas del América striker, Henry Martín has gone through difficult moments off the pitch, however, he has tried to stay on the sidelines and committed to the Club so that his career is not affected, so his renewal has arrived with Club América, for which he showed his gratitude,

The arrest of his brother, Freddy MartinFor an alleged violation, it affected him, but he tries to be equanimous and focused on what corresponds to him.

“Yes, it is difficult. These months have not been the best for me in the extra-court issue. At first it hit me very hard, but everything is in the hands of God and the people in charge of the situation. I contribute what I can contribute nothing more and I know my place, I know what I can do and what I cannot do and I try not to overheat my head. The truth is that this confinement, concentration, being with my companions, the family, helps a lot, but this distracts you, it focuses you, you have to free your mind and when you enter the court it is you, the ball and the rival nothing else. That has helped me a lot; I am fine, I am calm and confident, “Martin said in an interview with TUDN.

Very happy and motivated to renew with the largest in Mexico @ClubAmerica We go for more stories together eagles

There is for a while! 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qwbGU9OBgf – HENRY MARTIN (@HenryMartinM) June 15, 2021

“I am very grateful for the confidence. That your team, your teammates, your family, give you confidence is essential to be able to develop all the characteristics you have. I am very grateful to the team for the renewal and the peace of mind that it gives you to know that You have a job for three more years, that gives you peace of mind to focus on what is coming, the Gold Cup, the Olympic Games. I am very happy and I hope to contribute for a long time, “added the forward.

The attacker is currently concentrated with the Mexican national team, facing his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, being one of the three reinforcements that Jaime Lozano’s tri will take to the competition.

