Club América: Héctor Moreno sounds like reinforcement; his salary, the big problem

Hector Moreno He reappears on the horizon of the heavyweights of Liga MX to repatriate him after his adventure through Europe and the Middle East, as the Mexican defender has returned to the orbit of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Eagles of America club, teams that would be looking to reinforce their defense for him Opening 2021 in this transfer market.

According to journalist Jonathan Peña, Brown continues to be on the list of prospects that the Azulcrema directive has as possible reinforcements for the Eagles, although his high salary would be a great slope that America twould have to solve.

Unlike a couple of seasons ago, the creams or any team interested in Héctor Moreno’s services would no longer have to worry about paying a termination clause or for the transfer of his file, since the Mexican’s contract with Al Gharafa has completed and you are free to go free of charge to the club that presents you with the best contractual offer.

How much does Héctor Moreno earn in salary?

According to unofficial reports, the Mexican defender received a salary close to 2 million dollars with Al Gharafa and according to the publication of the El Futbolero portal, the creams would be willing to improve that salary with an offer close to 3 million dollars. , making him the highest paid player in the club.

It should be noted that for the following season, América will get rid of the salary of Giovani Dos Santos, one of the players with the highest salary in the Aguilas squad.

In addition to Gio, there is a possible departure from Nicolás Castillo, another of the best-paid players in El Nido, although in the case of the Chilean it is not defined whether it will be sold or loaned, a situation in which his salary would probably continue to be paid by America in a large part.

Moreno is in Mexico focused on the CAR with part of the Mexican National Team that will face the friendly matches and the Final Four of the CONCACAF Nations League.

