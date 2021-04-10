Club América has the UANL Tigers as children, the Eagles crush the felines

The rivalry between the UANL Tigres and the Club América Eagles has grown exorbitantly in the last decade, even reaching ‘Classic’ tints, as both teams have met in a couple of finals, with a balance of a title for each side.

The battle between these teams will have one more edition this Saturday on Day 14 of Clausura 2021, where the cats urgently need to remove the yoke that the Eagles have dropped on them in the last three years, as the creams have passed over them, marking a clear hegemony over the Northerners.

Also read: Matías Almeyda speaks well of Solari upon his arrival in Liga MX

Taking into account this period, the Tigres have only been able to defeat Club América in one game, this in the first leg of the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2019, a series in which the Eagles would end up coming back with a 2-4 in the Volcano, eliminating those led by Tuca Ferretti.

In these last 8 games, America has won, lost only 1 game, drawn 2, and won 5, 3 of them in the last 3 games.

It should be noted that in this positive streak for creams, the University Stadium has been a comfortable customs for them, since there they have added 2 wins and 2 draws in 4 games, scoring 9 goals and receiving 6.

Before this streak, the duels between Tigres and América had, the dominance had been Tigres, achieving a record of 11 wins, 7 draws and only 4 losses.

From 2011 to date, the balance is 12 wins for Tigres, 9 draws and 9 wins for América.