Club América has its first official withdrawal for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

The Eagles of Club América suffered their first loss for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League, because the Mexican midfielder Alfonso Emilio Sánchez will not continue in the Nest after Closing 2021.

Through the networks a photograph began to circulate in which Emilio Sánchez is already in the preseason of the Gunslingers of Mazatlán FC, so he will no longer continue in the Coapa team.

This change in the azulcrema team would have occurred as a result of the arrival of Fernando Madrigal to the Nest, from the Gallos del Querétaro, since the midfielder would have arrived to cover the departure of Sánchez.

Since his arrival in America for the 2020 Apertura, Emilio Sánchez has accumulated a total of nine games in two seasons, three of them as a starter, adding 306 minutes in the first division.

This will be Emilio Sánchez’s sixth team in Mexican soccer, after going through Lobos BUAP, Alebrijes from Oaxaca, Zacatepec, Xolos from Tijuana and América.

