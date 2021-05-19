Club América has defined the future of Guillermo Ochoa

After the rumors that pointed to a possible departure from the team by the goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, towards a team of the Major League Soccer of the United States, Now it has emerged that the Club América youth squad is not considered to leave the team, as Santiago Solari count on it for Apertura 2021.

Ochoa has a year and a half left on his contract, so his departure would have to be negotiated with Club América or pay a termination clause, because the creams are not willing to listen to offers at this time for the goalkeeper.

According to the journalist of the Récord newspaper, Rubén Rodríguez, Ochoa will not leave America in this 2021 Apertura, in addition to the fact that the Eagles are not looking for a new goalkeeper, so Óscar Jiménez would continue to be the replacement for Paco Memo.

In the heat of Stove Soccer in the MX League, the name of Camilo Vargas, Atlas goalkeeper, had been launched as the relief of Ochoa before a supposed exit, something that could be a strategy to ‘increase’ the price of the Colombian goalkeeper before an alleged interest of Rayados de Monterrey to sign him as a reinforcement.

In addition to ratifying Ochoa as the goalkeeper of the Eagles, the source points out that the creams will be looking for reinforcements in other areas of the field, highlighting the full-backs in the defensive back and wingers in the offensive part.

