Club América has already rejected two offers from Boca Juniors for Roger Martínez

Although he had a good 2021 Clausura Tournament, Roger Martinez would leave the Eagles of Club América in case a considerable offer arrives and Boca Juniors he would have already approached those of Coapa to try to sign the Colombian striker.

However, according to information from César Luis Merlo for “Superdeportivo”, the first two offers of the set Xeneize for Martinez they did not convince the Eagles and they were rejected.

At first, the Argentine team would have offered a loan paying for its assignment, and then tried to buy a part of the player’s card. However, none of these were considered by America.

In the same report it is mentioned that the Eagles will only let Roger Martínez out in a definitive sale, for which they are asking for around 10 million dollars.

Roger has shown his interest in playing in Boca Juniors, although there is also the desire to play in the old continent, however, for either of these two options to be carried out, the interested party will have to “drop” a significant amount of money.

