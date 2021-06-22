Club América has a serious problem with Nicolás Castillo for the 2021 Apertura

The Eagles of Club América are facing a great crossroads with the Chilean striker, Nicolas Castillo, who is medically fit to play a football game professionally, but for now, the azulcrema team seems not to have it contemplated for the 2021 Apertura.

Castillo has a current contract for one more year with those of Coapa, for this reason, Nico was accepted in the preseason that America will do in the United States in July with a series of friendlies where the Chilean could see activity, if Santiago Solari so decides.

Although the possibility of Nico playing in these games seems slim, this opportunity seems to be the last crack through which Castillo sneaks into the squad that Solari builds to face the Apertura 2021.

America has a big problem with the situation of Nico Castillo, because by contract, the Eagles cannot have the striker frozen for another semester, because on this occasion, the player’s intention is to play again by having the endorsement of the doctors who they took their case.

Faced with this situation, the creams have to register it for the following season, lend it to a team or terminate their contract.

The three options have their complications, because in the first instance, America does not have space for another untrained player in Mexico to make room in its squad, so they would have to lend to another foreigner or terminate a contract, something that is little glimpsed probable.

In the event of a loan, Nicolás Castillo’s high salary seems to be the biggest obstacle for a team to take an interest in his services. In case of being able to accommodate him, surely the Eagles would take charge of a part of his salary so that the last year of his contract is consumed and ‘reduce’ losses.

Castillo has a salary of 5 million dollars per season, an amount that the Eagles would pay in full if they decide to cut their relationship with the South American.

It will be a long summer for América and Nicolás Castillo, because unlike other seasons, the closing of registrations in Liga MX will take place until the beginning of September.

