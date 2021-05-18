Club América has a preliminary agreement to renew Henry Martín

Club América is close to completing the renewal of the Mexican forward Henry Martin and he would already have a preliminary agreement with the player to continue in the Eagles for a few more years.

The 28-year-old forward has become the Eagles’ top scorer and is a key part of Santiago Solari’s project for the next tournament.

Read also: Liga MX: Study reveals the champion team in the Clausura 2021

Henry The contract ends this summer and America is already discussing the issue of its renewal, as it seeks to preserve the base of this tournament, so like Fidalgo, Mauro Lainez and Luis Fuentes, America also wants to ensure the continuity of Henry Martín.

The Aguilas forward arrived at Coapa in the 2018 Clausura and in 110 games with Club América in the League and Liguilla, he has scored 36 goals.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content