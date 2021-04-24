Club América: Haret Ortega and Alan Medina, the great ‘scam’ of Toluca

In the summer of 2020, the Eagles of Club América began to make one of the worst mistakes in their ‘sports intelligence’ department when they loaned their youth squad Haret Ortega to the Red Devils of Toluca, because although many applauded that idea for That the defender had minutes of play with the choriceros, that was only the beginning of one of the biggest ‘scams’ that they were about to give to the creams.

The first error of the Eagles came with a purchase clause with a very low cost (1.5 million dollars), which generated annoyance in the fans of America when it was aired, since it was clearly a disadvantage for the Coapa team Since his Ortega had a good performance with the Devils, the scarlet team would not hesitate to make it effective, in short, they were ‘giving it away’.

Ortega had a dream debut with Toluca, because in the match against Cruz Azul on Day 10 he scored a goal in the victory of the Devils, earning the title in that tournament.

In the Clausura 2021, Haret registers only 7 games and very few minutes with Cristante on the bench, but even so, the Aguilas youth squad continues to perform better than Alan Medina, the bargaining chip that Toluca gave to get the letter of the Ortega.

In January 2021, Ortega alleged the payment of 10% to Club América for the commission for his transfer to the Devils, which was rejected, as the Eagles assured that the transaction took place in an exchange of letters for Medina’s , former soccer player of the Mexiquenses.

In this semester, Medina began playing little with the Eagles, adding 72 minutes in 3 of the first 4 games with Santiago Solari, who ended up erasing him with a stroke of the pen in the next 1 commitments, relegating the former Diablo to the Under 20 team of creams in 3 times and leaving him on the substitute bench in 7 more.

Medina reappeared last weekend against Cruz Azul, only to play 1 minute at the end of the match.

Currently Medina is valued at 800 thousand euros and Ortega at 400 thousand, although the defender has increased his value and the midfielder has been devalued with those of Coapa.

