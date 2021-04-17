Club América: Guillermo Ochoa will tie historical mark against Cruz Azul

The Classic Young Against the Cruz Azul Machine at the Azteca Stadium, it will be the perfect setting for the goalkeeper of the Eagles of Club América to be able to tie the historical figure of Miguel Zelada, a goalkeeper who ranks second among the players with the most matches with the cute ones, accounting for 296 games.

Despite having left America to fulfill the European dream in 2011 to sign with Ajaccio of France, Ochoa will be in second place on the next round against the Red Devils of Toluca.

Ochoa will remain in the second step in the ranking of goalkeepers with the most matches played in the Coapa team, only behind the Azulcrema legend, Adrián Chávez, who has the position of honor with 356 Liga MX matches, a figure that is still within reach. by Paco Memo.

Ochoa debuted in 2004 with América at the age of 18, remaining in the nest for 7 more years, leaving in 2011 and returning in 2019.

Ochoa was debuted by the Dutch coach, Leo Benhacker, who was looking for a replacement for Adolfo Ríos, a goalkeeper who had been injured in his last tournaments in Coapa.

With América, Ochoa was part of the Liga MX champion team in the Clausura 2005, when they defeated the Tecos de UAG, in addition to obtaining two runners-up with the creams, first against Pachuca in 2007 and the most recent against Rayados in 2019.

