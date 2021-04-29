Club América: Guillermo Ochoa regrets the draw against Portland Timbers

The Eagles of America drew a tie with a taste of defeat from their visit to Portland Timbers in the match of Ida of the Concachampions, leaving all the cream players disappointed by the arbitration decision that ‘stole’ their advantage in the last minute of the match by sanctioning a controversial penalty of Bruno Valdez.

In compensation time, Brun Valdez threw himself on a Portland Timbers attacker to prevent his shot from reaching the goal of Memo Ochoa, bouncing the ball off his abdomen and hitting his hand, but that play was preceded by a clear push on the Paraguayan defender.

The play was reviewed by the VAR for a few minutes, but the central referee did not go to the monitor to review personally, maintaining the decision to decree the maximum penalty that Felipe Mora made effective with the scoring of the tie on the last play of the match.

At the end of the game, the captain of America assured that it was a pity that this decision had thrown the team’s 90-minute work overboard, because in his opinion, they were superior during the first half, accepting that in the second half the match it was more even.

“During the first half I think the team deserved the advantage, it had a better performance and in the second half it was the same, the team kept calm, we tried to have the ball and it was a shame that decision at the end,” said the ’13 ‘ cream blue.

In addition to that, Ochoa was questioned about his feeling for seeing Azulcremas fans again in the stands of a stadium, a situation that the American goalkeeper valued too much, because he assured that a soccer game will always be better with them.

“The return of the people is always important for football, for the show. We are happy to see the fans, it is their home and they deserve to be here. The show is better with them, “Ochoa said in the interview zone.

