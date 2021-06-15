Club América: Guillermo Ochoa presented the new Eagles jersey for the 2021 Apertura

The Eagles of America prepare for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and they already have a new uniform, well Francisco Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper and team captain. presented the new away jersey of the set of Coapa.

Through his Instagram account, “Paco Memo” Ochoa shared the image of the new Eagles visitor jersey, which is made with recycled plastic bottles, in a new initiative by Nike, the brand sponsor of the azulcrema team.

“Proud to represent this team. New 2021/22 away jersey. Made with recyclable plastic bottles. “

The uniform is in navy blue with yellow details, while the color begins to fade as it reaches the bottom of the jersey, where a series of frets appear.

