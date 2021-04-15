Club América: Guillermo Ochoa launches a challenging message against Cruz Azul

On the eve of Classic Young between Club América and Cruz Azul, the goalkeeper of the azulcrema team, Francisco Guillermo Ochoa, launched a strong message addressed to the celestial, ensuring that this match will be a true test to measure forces between the two teams that have presented the greatest regularity in the tournament, accepting that they have the concern to demonstrate that they should be the leaders of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX if they had not been penalized against him Atlas.

Ochoa commented that both teams arrive relaxed and without worries after having secured the direct classification to the Liguilla, however, he accepted that inside the America club There is this concern to show that they deserved to be the leaders of the tournament until this day.

“Internally we know that on the court we had earned those points, the rest is out of our hands. The positive is that the team did not fall and we have done things in a good way,” said Ochoa.

“We are the first to have that self-criticism and it is not a matter of demonstrating, but of confirming what we are doing well and that we want to fight for the championship,” added the goalkeeper.

Regarding the rivalry that exists with Cruz Azul, Ochoa acknowledged that it is a game where there is history involved, but which has little value in the race for the real objective of both teams, since the real challenge will come in the next stage, when play the League.

“Of course they are important games, they are always with a lot of history and tradition. America has come out of these clashes well and I think America has shown that in key games it is always there. We see it as a strong game, but it is only played for three points, “he said.

Already entered in value, Ochoa did not hesitate to accept that América is the number one candidate for the title, since the history of the Azulcrema institution demands it.

“Hopefully we are there in the final, it is what we want. We, when signing a contract with América, we know what the objectives and demands are. Club América always comes up with the idea of ​​fighting all the tournaments it plays, it is the DNA of the club “, sentenced the captain azulcrema.

