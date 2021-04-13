Club América: Guillermo Ochoa goes for a record of matches against foreign teams

The goalkeeper of Las Águilas del América, Guillermo Ochoa, will be among the four players with the most matches against foreign teams, since in the match against Olimpia, Ochoa, if he starts, will reach 49 games against teams outside of the MX League.

The record is held by Mexican midfielder Germán Villa, who played 63 international matches for the Águilas del América.

Ochoa, with 48 games, is behind the third place that ‘Gringo’ Castro has, who played 53 games and the second place, Duilio Davino with 55 games.

Ochoa, who played for Club América in 2004-11, returned to the Eagles in 2019 and is going for the Record of matches, one more mark in his extensive career at the Club.

It is worth mentioning that against Olimpia, Santiago Solari could put Óscar Jiménez, since he has the advantage on the global scoreboard and could give the starting goalkeeper a rest.