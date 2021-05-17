Club América: Guillermo Ochoa does not know how to save penalties; registers a low average

The Eagles of Club América were eliminated from the Closing 2021 of Liga MX against Tuzos del Pachuca due to the visitor goal criterion, which was declared in favor of the Hidalgo for the penalty goal scored by Gustavo Cabral at minute 63 of the second half, a situation that unleashed a series of signals about the azulcrema goalkeeper, Guillermo Ochoa, who was flooded on social networks for his low effectiveness in the wall of penalties.

Although the ‘error’ was directly from Bruno valdez By committing an innocent hand within the area, most of the claims of America’s fans fell on their captain, Guillermo Ochoa, who still does not save a penalty since his return to the club in 2019.

Although it is true that it is extremely difficult to save a penalty, the American fans are ‘absolutely right’ in pointing out the low effectiveness of Ochoa in this department, because throughout his career he has only 18.4% effectiveness, saving 14 of 76 pitches against.

Little is said that Guillermo Ochoa does not cover a penalty or by mistake … The historical status frees him, but Agustín Marchesín would have this in his favor. – Enrique Beas (@EnriqueVonBeas) May 17, 2021

Guillermo Ochoa’s effectiveness on penalties: 76 penalties against 62 Penalties conceded 14 Penalties saved

But that’s not all, wearing the Club América jacket, Ochoa’s average effectiveness is even lower, since Memo has only saved 4 of 46 penalties against (8.6% effectiveness), the last of them in 2007 , playing Copa Libertadores.

Since his return to America two years ago, Ochoa has conceded 11 goals from the penalty spot on 11 penalty shots.

Guillermo Ochoa with América on penalties: 46 penalties against 42 penalties conceded in total (11 since his return, he has not covered any) 4 penalties saved: 1 in Interliga 1 in Libertadores 1 in Clausura 2007 1 in Liguilla Apertura 2006

I have never seen Ochoa save a penalty every time we get one against, I get to the idea that it is a sure goal it could be very good in other areas but penalties are not his thing – Tadeo (@ tadeo0g) May 17, 2021

It is that Ochoa is no longer for a criminal or a joke I still want it – María De Viñas✨ (@MariaGuns_) May 17, 2021

OCHOA DOES NOT STOP A PENALTY, EVEN IF THEY KICK A RUSSIAN PESA. – Aberto (@Allbertoca) May 17, 2021

And let Ochoa go.

4.5 million dollars and you will not get a penalty. – A ldo (@ Prof3Ventur4) May 17, 2021

Ochoa is no longer a guarantee of anything. More than Valdez’s mistake, each penalty against is 100% goal – Diego Vite (@ DiegoVite33) May 17, 2021

