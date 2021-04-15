Club América: Guillermo Ochoa busts Concacaf for arbitration in the match vs Olimpia

After the fracture of Jesus ‘Chucho’ López in the match between Club América and the Olympia from Honduras in the CONCACAF Champions League, the goalkeeper and captain of the azulcrema team, Guillermo Ochoa, complained bitterly against the governing body of soccer in the area due to the terrible work of the Costa Rican referee, Henry Bejarano.

In the press conference after the game against the Central Americans, Ochoa showed his dissatisfaction with CONCACAF, assuring that it is inadmissible that this type of arbitration work continues in the area, which is not at the height of such an important tournament.

“It is not possible that this type of arbitration exists to date, you do not expect it especially from a referee like this one from Costa Rica, who you think can be up to par and more in an area that is always difficult,” he commented.

“Concacaf asks that it be given the necessary importance, we want to give it the importance this tournament deserves, but when it puts your health, your integrity, at risk, it is complicated, it is difficult when you have many things to play for,” said Ochoa.

The goalkeeper of America assured that, for him, the arbitration was tendentious, because from minute one he allowed the Hondurans to hit the azulcremas players, allowing all kinds of fouls against them and he rigorously sanctioned their first fouls with yellow cards.

“From minute one, in all the actions, the referee allowed them everything, allowed stomping, tackles, even a fracture, and we in the first foul, direct yellow”, he commented.

Ochoa ended by saying that it is a pity that Concacaf allows this and that it never manifests itself about it.

