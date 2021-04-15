Club América: Guillermo Ochoa ‘applauds’ attack against Moisés Muñoz

Moses Muñoz is well remembered by a large sector of the Club América fans, as his shot originated the legendary equalizer goal in the final that the Eagles beat Cruz Azul almost eight years ago, although recently, in his role as a sports analyst in TUDN, the ‘Archer of the Miracle ‘ He has earned the animosity of American fans for his criticism of the team.

Under that tenor, the now analyst was harshly criticized by a fan of the Eagles on social networks, who issued a comment against the former cream player, which was applauded by the goalkeeper of America, Guillermo Ochoa, who gave him ‘like’ from his official account.

“If Moi Muñoz had played everything he says in front of the microphone, he would have been the undisputed starter at Real Madrid for 5 consecutive seasons,” wrote the fan, David Barraza, a comment to which Memo “liked” as a sign of approval.

The criticism for which Muñoz would have earned this comment was a spilled on Memo Ochoa himself, as Moisés assured that the Aguilas youth squad had been responsible for Olimpia’s goal in the Concachampions, because in his opinion, Memo should have come out to cut the center.

