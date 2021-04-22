Club América: Guillermo Ochoa and the ‘reinforcements’ that the Mexican National Team vaccinated prior to Tokyo 2020

The goalkeeper of the Águilas del América, Guillermo Ochoa, was vaccinated together with the Coapa players Selected for Tokyo 2020 such as Sebastián Córdova and Jorge Sánchez, footballers who give the age to attend the Olympic Games.

What is striking is that both Paco Memo and Henry Martín, at the request of the FMF, were also vaccinated, which indicates that they could be the reinforcements of the Tricolor.

With Malagón’s injury, the ‘Jimmy Lozano team will need an experienced goalkeeper and although they have Sebastián Jurado, the goal would be one of the positions to be reinforced.

In addition to the Americanists, the Cruz Azul players Roberto Alvarado, Sebastián Jurado and Santiago Giménez, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda were also vaccinated. These last two would be reinforcements if summoned.

Lozano will have to summon 15 players and 3 reinforcements for Tokyo 2020 and in addition to being a goalkeeper, they would look for a defender and a forward to reinforce El Tri.

