Club América: Guillermo Ochoa and Sebastián Córdova, are doubts against Cruz Azul

After the kicking festival they suffered before the Olympia from Honduras on the CONCACAF Champions League, Club América had a training session this Thursday in Coapa, already thinking about what will be next Saturday’s game against La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the Classic Youth of Liga MX.

According to information revealed by the reporter, César Caballero, of the players who ended up ‘touched’ in the duel against Olimpia, only Nicolas Benedetti He did not train at El Nido in Thursday’s session, as the Colombian received rest after being checked by a neurologist after the severe blow he suffered to the head in Wednesday’s game.

Read also; Club América: Guillermo Ochoa ‘applauds’ attack against Moisés Muñoz

On the other hand, the source reported that Sebastian Cordova; who resulted in a blow to the hip; in addition to Guillermo Ochoa; with a blow to the left leg; They trained separately this morning in Coapa, so they will be kept under observation to follow their evolution for the Young Classic.

I’ll tell you what happened today in Coapa Viñas and Naveda if they could train without problem Córdova and Ochoa today separately due to physical ailments Benendetti did not train after the blow to the head Today the disqualification request will be sent to Arboleda @ESPNmx – CESAR CABALLERO (@ ccaballero10) April 15, 2021

The only player ‘touched’ in the match against Olimpia who could train normally was Santiago Naveda, who ended up with a bruise on his eyelid, which did not prevent him from practicing alongside his teammates.

According to unofficial information, the coaching staff headed by Santiago Solari will wait until Friday to define which players the team will have to face the duel against Cruz Azul.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Osvaldo Martínez opens old wound of the celestial

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: