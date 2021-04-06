Club América: Giovani lifted a weight with his goal, reveals Jonathan Dos Santos

After Giovani Dos Santos scored the winning goal in Club América’s Eagles match against hims Rayos del Necaxa last weekend, the brother of the ex FC Barcelona, ​​Jonathan Dos Santos, He showed his happiness for the good moment of the ten azulcrema, ensuring that he was surprised to see him score with his head, because he did not know he had that ability.

Giovani He scored his fourth goal with América, the first with a header, by means of which he is not remembered many annotations in his professional career, so Jonathan took the fact with grace and made it known in a conversation they had after play.

Also read: Selene Pau Luna gets wet and shows her enormous attributes in a white body

“I had never seen him score with a header, and I told him ‘I didn’t know you knew how to shoot with a header, but he deserved it, I’m very happy for him”

In an interview with Herculez Gomez, Jonathan Dos Santos commented that he is very happy with his brother’s performance, because the goal against Necaxa will take away the pressure to continue working in the final stretch of the season with América, ensuring that he sees him as very strong , so you will have opportunities to show it.

“I am very happy for him, he had not played for a long time, like 9 games without entering, he took off weight, it was very important for him, now to enjoy, that he continues to enjoy, that he continues the same; I know that he is doing it because Players who have gone to the National Team have told me that Giovani is very well, that he is very strong, the opportunities are going to come, I am very happy and happy for him.

It should be remembered that Giovani Dos Santos ends his contract next June, so the azulcrema institution is carefully evaluating the actions of the midfielder to see if they offer a contract renewal, in addition to the terms of the same.

Also read: Cruz Azul wanted to sign Federico Vilar instead of Jesús Corona

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: