Club América: Giovani Dos Santos’s message for his goal against Necaxa

The Eagles of Club América won again in the 2021 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, now thanks to a goal from the Mexican midfielder Giovani Dos Santos, who received the opportunity to start as a starter before the Rays of Necaxa due to the absence of Sebastián Córdova due to injury.

Giovani, who barely played his sixth game of the season, second as a starter, had gone from more to less during the game against the Rays, since from a participative start, he began to erase himself on the field of play until his goal fell.

To everyone’s surprise, Giovani’s goal came in a header after a great serve from Paraguayan Richard Sánchez, hanging a ball at the far post for Dos Santos to finish off with authority against the necaxista defense.

At the end of the game, Giovani left an emotional message on his social networks, a publication where he received support from the fans and his own teammates.

“Always grateful to God,” posted Gio.

Dos Santos’ goal is only the fourth in his almost two years with Club América, but it meant a release of pressure for the number ten, since in previous days there was talk of his imminent departure from the Coapa team, where his renewal.

