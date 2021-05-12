Club América: Giovani Dos Santos would be in the sights of Club León as a possible reinforcement

Given the low performance and little participation since his arrival in 2019, the midfielder Giovani Dos Santos would be living his last moments as an element of the Águilas del América.

Without a clear direction for the next season in Liga MX, the Esmeraldas de León has appeared as one of the options to obtain their services for the Apertura 2021 tournament of Mexican soccer.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Billy Álvarez refused to pay a fine and would end up in jail

According to information from Paco Montes, reporter of Fox Sports, Pachuca Group He would be interested in being able to sign the oldest of the Dos Santos, pending the opinion of now coach Ariel Holán.

The future of @OficialGio could be in #GrupoPachuca, where we have confirmed the approaches, with @clubleonfc it is a topic that @arielholan_DT would have to define upon arrival in Mexico @ CentralFOXMX @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/c8qTcp0nj6 – Paco Montes (@PacoMontesLA) May 12, 2021

“The future of @OficialGio could be in #GrupoPachuca, where we have confirmed the approaches, with @clubleonfc it is an issue that @arielholan_DT would have to define upon arrival in Mexico,” he wrote.

The midfielder Giovani Dos Santos has participated in 39 games in all competitions with the Águilas del América in four tournaments played, registering three touchdowns and two assists during that period.

Read also: Club Toluca: The emotional message of ‘Gallito’ Vázquez for the return of the fans vs Cruz Azul

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Giovani Dos Santos Club León Club América Liga MX