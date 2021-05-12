Club América: Giovani Dos Santos will leave the Eagles; did not convince Solari

The Eagles of Club América will let fly Giovani dos santos at the end of this Clausura 2021, because the ‘brand new’ reinforcement that arrived two years ago has not given the width in its stay in El Nido and could not win the trust of Santiago Solari in this last semester, registering quite poor numbers for a player of his hierarchy.

According to information uncovered on ESPN, the end of the era of Giovani Dos Santos at Club América It is very close, since the technical director of the Eagles, Santiago Solari, has already planned to hire a reinforcement to cover his position, in addition to the fact that his departure would represent a large part of the payroll paid by the creams.

Dos Santos signed a contract with a salary of 3 million dollars per season with América, although this figure was subject to objectives obtained, such as minutes played and sporting achievements, for which it has undergone some modifications in addition to the arrival of the pandemic.

In the Clausura 2021, Dos Santos has only participated 277 minutes in seven games played, remaining on the substitute bench in 8 games and on the ‘rostrum’ in 2 more.

The source indicates that Giovani Dos Santos would not be renewed by América and would have to seek accommodation in a new club in Liga MX, where he could still take advantage of the poster that could give him a good participation in the next Liguilla.

Dos Santos has had no activity since Matchday 14, when he played 15 minutes against the UANL Tigres. Before that game he played against Necaxa and scored a goal on Matchday 13.

Dos Santos registers 4 goals and 2 assists in 42 official matches for América, adding 2,210 minutes.

According to rumors, Giovani Dos Santos would have as possible destinations Osasuna de Pamplona in La Liga de España and the Tigres de la UANL in Liga MX.

