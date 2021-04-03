Club América: Giovani Dos Santos recognizes his poor performance in the current Guardians 2021

The Mexican footballer Giovani dos santos Club América in the MX League, He acknowledged his poor performance, after rumors of a possible exit from the club at the end of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

It motivates me and at the same time makes me know the responsibility I have to find my best version. A version that comes from less to more and obviously and I know that very soon better things will come both for me and for the club “, were the words of Giovani Dos Santos.

The attacker spoke in an interview for “Line of Four” of the TUDN chain, where he stressed that he recognizes the responsibility he has in this team for which he continues to seek his best version, for the benefit of both parties.

✨ Giovani dos Santos’s eagle path with the azulcrema club: “It motivates me, I have the responsibility to find my best version” Live on TUDN pic.twitter.com/PT0dAHfVqy – Line 4 (@ Lineade4TUDN) April 2, 2021

Giovani Dos Santos arrived as a bomb reinforcement to the Aguilas team in the 2019 Apertura Tournament, coming from the Los Angeles Galaxy team with great expectations that he has failed to exploit almost 2 years after his arrival.

